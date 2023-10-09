Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.46

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 68364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

