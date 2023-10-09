NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,462.08 or 1.00014808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

