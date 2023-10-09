Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

