Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $263.79 million and $8.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.49 or 0.05729573 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04176548 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,697,189.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

