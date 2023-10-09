OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

OFS Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 9,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,561. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $146.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -340.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OFS Capital by 40.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

