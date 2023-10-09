OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
OFS Capital Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 9,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,561. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $146.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OFS Capital by 40.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
