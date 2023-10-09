Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONB. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp stock remained flat at $14.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 177,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 698,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $17,903,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

