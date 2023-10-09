Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 15,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,165. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

