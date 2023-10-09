OMG Network Market Cap Achieves $62.37 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. OMG Network has a market cap of $62.37 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

