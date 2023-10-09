ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 245,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.