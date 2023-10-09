Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 3rd Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 5.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $301.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

