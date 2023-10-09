Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

