Orbs (ORBS) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Orbs has a market cap of $85.46 million and $95.56 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.