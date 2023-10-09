Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Hits $60.38 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $60.38 million and $5.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,557.05 or 1.00068995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06676635 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $9,951,438.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

