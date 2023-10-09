OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 74,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.44 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 50.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.