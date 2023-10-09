Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.8%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85. 5,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

