Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 27,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,848. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

