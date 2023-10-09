PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.16. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 262,653 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 3.8 %
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
