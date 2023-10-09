Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 721.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. 7,092,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

