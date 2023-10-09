Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 591,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,173. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

