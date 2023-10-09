Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 54.0% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $554.70. 958,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,196. The firm has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

