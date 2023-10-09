Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.08. 1,140,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,875. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.