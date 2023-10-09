Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $524.39. 762,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.93. The company has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

