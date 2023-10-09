Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $196.29. 329,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,399. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

