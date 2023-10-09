Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

VOO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $315.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

