Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,771 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

