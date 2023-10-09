Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.21. The stock had a trading volume of 769,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average is $246.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

