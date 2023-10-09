Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

PANL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 15,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

