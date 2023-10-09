Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.20.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.1 %

PEGA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 13,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,257. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,164 shares of company stock worth $202,573. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

