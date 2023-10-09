Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 4,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,049. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth $131,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

