Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 1.8% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of COM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,193. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

