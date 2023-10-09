Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 174.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 304,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,037. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

