Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Sigma Lithium comprises about 1.3% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 245,052 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 24.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.5% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SGML traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 466,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

