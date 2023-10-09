Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.84. 899,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,891. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.35.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

