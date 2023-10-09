Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $91.34. 730,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,116. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

