Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPC. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 40,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $26.57.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

