Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

