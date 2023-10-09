Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $13.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 473,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,245. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. Analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

