PLC Ultima Trading Up 8% This Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $36.10 or 0.00130487 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $191,741.90 and $76,030.60 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 5,311 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.