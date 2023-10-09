Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Potbelly Stock Performance
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 131.76% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 201.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 110,914.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 6,573.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
