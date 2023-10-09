Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Potbelly

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $220.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.39. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 131.76% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 201.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 110,914.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 6,573.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.