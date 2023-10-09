PotCoin (POT) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $122.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00228590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.