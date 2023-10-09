Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Up 4.2%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 1,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 65,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $846.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

