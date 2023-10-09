Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.64.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,491. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. Premier has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Premier by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 591,201 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

