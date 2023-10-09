PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.08. 34,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

