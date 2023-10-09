Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Profire Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

PFIE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 199,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,054. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,240,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

