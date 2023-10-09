Prom Price Reaches $4.08 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $74.52 million and $3.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00014790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97962915 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,181,153.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

