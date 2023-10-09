ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,998. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

