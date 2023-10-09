ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading 2.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.47. 1,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 66.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.