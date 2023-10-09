PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 361,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,619. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

