Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of PCYO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $80,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $80,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,688.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 26.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

