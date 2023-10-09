QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

QCR Trading Down 1.0 %

QCR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,151. QCR has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $810.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,139 shares of company stock worth $107,616. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QCR by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

